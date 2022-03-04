Tottenham vs Everton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Monday as Tottenham host Everton, live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Tottenham Hotspur's win against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Tottenham have Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura back for the visit of Everton.

Bentancur has been out with an ankle injury and Moura has had a dead leg but both will be back on Monday.

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) will miss out.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be back after missing the last two matches with a groin problem.

Forward Demarai Gray should be available after he sat out Thursday's FA Cup win over non-league Boreham Wood with a fever, with midfielder Andre Gomes also back after a thigh problem.

Central defender Ben Godfrey is not set to return to training until next week due to a hamstring problem.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester City's win at Everton in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Everton (W8 D9), though that did come in this exact fixture last season (0-1).

Everton are winless in their last 10 Premier League away games (D2 L8) since beating Brighton 2-0 in August. It's their longest run without a win on the road within the same Premier League campaign since a run of 11 between December and May in 2003-04.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is unbeaten in all five of his Premier League games against Everton (W3 D2), with his sides keeping a clean sheet each time. Only Roberto Mancini has faced an opponent more without his side conceding a single goal in the competition's history (7 games vs Wigan).

If he plays, this will be Everton keeper Jordan Pickford's 200th Premier League appearance. Each of his previous 199 have been starts, and he would be the 21st player to make 200+ appearances in the competition with 100% of them being as a starter. He will also be the fifth player to make his 200th appearance in the competition on his birthday, after Noel Whelan, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Pablo Zabaleta and Victor Moses.

Son Heung-min has been involved in 10 goals in his last 11 Premier League games (6 goals, 4 assists). Overall in the Premier League this season, only Michail Antonio's goals and assists (15) have been worth more points to their side than Son's have for Spurs (14).

How to follow: Watch Tottenham vs Everton live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

MNF Tuesday 8th March 12:00am

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android:

To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Users with a free Sky ID can watch in-game clips from Sky live games in our dedicated live blogs.

How to watch with Sky Sports YouTube Head over to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.



You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.



Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 2.5m subscribers, and also houses Football League highlights and Nations League goals.

Manchester derby preview: Can United upset the odds? Can Ronaldo get back to form? And who makes our combined XI

In the latest Football Essential Podcast, host Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports senior football journalist Charlotte Marsh, Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom and Sky Sports Football data editor Adam Smith ahead of a weekend where the eyes of the Premier League will be on Manchester.

PART ONE | How do Manchester United turn the tide from such a woeful defeat at Old Trafford earlier in the season - and how does Cristiano Ronaldo get back into form? Could this be a 'statement win' for City, and perhaps a 'statement performance' from £100m man Jack Grealish too? Then again, could Riyad Mahrez prove the difference?

PART TWO | Who needs the victory more? Will Manchester United's April, facing City and Liverpool, hold the keys to the title race, and will they make it into the top four? Can City lift the treble, and are they better placed than Liverpool to rack up a trophy haul this season? Plus, our combined XI - including one big absentee.