Tottenham vs Everton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Friday 4 March 2022 16:06, UK
Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Monday as Tottenham host Everton, live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.
Tottenham have Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura back for the visit of Everton.
Bentancur has been out with an ankle injury and Moura has had a dead leg but both will be back on Monday.
Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) will miss out.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be back after missing the last two matches with a groin problem.
Forward Demarai Gray should be available after he sat out Thursday's FA Cup win over non-league Boreham Wood with a fever, with midfielder Andre Gomes also back after a thigh problem.
Central defender Ben Godfrey is not set to return to training until next week due to a hamstring problem.
