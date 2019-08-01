Allan Saint-Maximin: Newcastle close to agreeing fee for Nice winger

Allan Saint-Maximin joined Nice from Monaco in 2017

Newcastle are "very close" to agreeing a fee with Nice for winger Allan Saint-Maximin, Sky Sports News has been told.

Sky Sports News understands the fee that the Magpies will pay for the France U21 international is £16.5m rising to £20m.

The 22-year-old has been on the club's wishlist all summer, and scored for Nice against Burnley in a friendly earlier this week.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Live on

Saint-Maximin scored six goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances for Nice in all competitions in 2018/19, and as it stands he is under contract at the Ligue 1 club until 2022.

Watford were also interested in signing the forward for a club-record £25m earlier in July.

4:46 Steve Bruce spoke exclusively to Sky Sports News after arriving in China to begin work as Newcastle's new head coach Steve Bruce spoke exclusively to Sky Sports News after arriving in China to begin work as Newcastle's new head coach

Once the two clubs can finalise the finer details of the agreement, the player is set to travel to Tyneside over the weekend and undergo a medical.

Saint-Maximin's imminent arrival will follow the record £40m signing of Joelinton from Hoffenheim last week, with the Brazilian signing a six-year-deal at St James' Park.

1:03 Steve Bruce tells Sky Sports News that Newcastle are actively looking to sign a striker, with the club heavily linked with Joelinton from 1899 Hoffenheim Steve Bruce tells Sky Sports News that Newcastle are actively looking to sign a striker, with the club heavily linked with Joelinton from 1899 Hoffenheim

Sky Sports News understands Southampton striker Charlie Austin is also on Steve Bruce's list of transfer targets after forward Ayoze Perez left the North East for Leicester, and frontman Joselu's departed for Alaves.

Bruce is also keen on signing Sweden international full back Emil Krafth and PSG defender Stanley N'Soki.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!