Steve Bruce: Newcastle looking at loan market in January

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce admits coronavirus is likely to see the club restricted to making loan signings during the January transfer window.

Bruce believes Newcastle will not be the only ones reluctant to make permanent signings at a time when it is already notoriously hard to gain value for money.

"It's fair to say the loan market is what we are looking at but I don't think we will be alone," Bruce said.

"I can't see much being done in January because of the problems everyone is facing and the money every club is haemorrhaging.

"We used it very well last year so we will see what is out there - it's always notoriously difficult anyway but can be even more difficult with Covid.

"There are one or two things bubbling away but whether they come to any fruition we'll just have to see in the next week or so."

The summer transfer window saw Newcastle secure the permanent signings of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick and Jamal Lewis which meant a number of players missed out on being named on the club's 25-man Premier League list.

Christian Atsu, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons all failed to make the cut with Bruce admitting some may have to leave to make way for any new arrivals - whether a permanent or loan signing.

"Of course, you can only have 25 anyway so I think the key to it all is if there is someone who can help us then great, if not, then you're not going to improve and get any better," Bruce added.

"You do get more value in the summer and I am sure you will have more to pick from then -we have to be realistic, reasonable but if there is someone out there to help us then I will try."

