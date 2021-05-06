Fabian Schar: Newcastle fail to get defender's red card against Arsenal overturned

Newcastle have failed in their bid to get Fabian Schar's red card against Arsenal overturned; watch Friday Night Football as Leicester City take on Newcastle live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm; kick-off at 8pm

Thursday 6 May 2021 10:10, UK

Fabian Schar was dismissed late on in the game against Arsenal last weekend
Image: Fabian Schar was dismissed late on in the game against Arsenal last weekend

Newcastle's attempt to have Fabian Schar's red card against Arsenal overturned has been unsuccessful.

Schar was given a straight red card by referee Mike Dean in the 90th minute at St James' Park on Sunday for a foul on Gabriel Martinelli and faces a three-match ban.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was unhappy with the decision and in Monday's Ref Watch Dermot Gallagher said he thought Schar was unfortunate to be dismissed.

"It was a little bit unlucky," said Gallagher. "I can understand Mike Dean, he has pointed that he has gone through with his studs, but when you look, I do not think the studs actually made contact forcefully.

Leicester City
Newcastle United

Friday 7th May 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

"I think he has caught him on the boot, it is not as if it was the Achilles and he was a little bit unlucky, but what I would say is Mike Dean has a far, far better view where he was than I have."

Trending

preview image 3:03
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

The ruling means Schar will miss the trip to Leicester on Friday live on Sky Sports along with the home game against Manchester City a week later, also live on Sky Sports.

Also See:

He will also be unavailable for the final home game of the season against Sheffield United on Wednesday, May 19 but could return for the last match of the campaign at Fulham on Sunday, May 23.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 12:30pm.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports