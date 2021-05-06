Fabian Schar: Newcastle fail to get defender's red card against Arsenal overturned

Newcastle's attempt to have Fabian Schar's red card against Arsenal overturned has been unsuccessful.

Schar was given a straight red card by referee Mike Dean in the 90th minute at St James' Park on Sunday for a foul on Gabriel Martinelli and faces a three-match ban.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was unhappy with the decision and in Monday's Ref Watch Dermot Gallagher said he thought Schar was unfortunate to be dismissed.

"It was a little bit unlucky," said Gallagher. "I can understand Mike Dean, he has pointed that he has gone through with his studs, but when you look, I do not think the studs actually made contact forcefully.

"I think he has caught him on the boot, it is not as if it was the Achilles and he was a little bit unlucky, but what I would say is Mike Dean has a far, far better view where he was than I have."

The ruling means Schar will miss the trip to Leicester on Friday live on Sky Sports along with the home game against Manchester City a week later, also live on Sky Sports.

He will also be unavailable for the final home game of the season against Sheffield United on Wednesday, May 19 but could return for the last match of the campaign at Fulham on Sunday, May 23.