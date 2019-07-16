Pep Guardiola: Manchester City mentality won't change after last season’s success

1:04 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his squad are hungrier than ever ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament in China Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his squad are hungrier than ever ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament in China

Manchester City's approach and attitude will not change after winning the domestic treble last term, insists Pep Guardiola.

City's preparation for the new season begins in Shanghai with the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament where they face West Ham tomorrow (kick-off 1.30pm BST), live on Sky Sports, less than two months after their FA Cup final win over Watford capped off a historic campaign.

That Wembley win followed back-to-back league titles where Guardiola's side earned an incredible 198 points over two years as well as lifting the League Cup in February by beating Chelsea on penalties.

But despite the club's continued success, Guardiola is refusing to put down any targets for the new campaign, claiming it is just business as usual for him and the squad.

"We'll be preparing like we have done the last three years - step-by-step, re-analyse and adapt what we are not doing well to move forward," Guardiola said.

"It's no secret and at the end of the season we will see what level we are at and whether we will be fighting for titles."

Guardiola also sent out an ominous warning for anyone that may think the side may be complacent heading into the new season.

Guardiola was in relaxed mood ahead of the start of the club's pre-season with the Premier League Asia Trophy

"They are smart guys, they know they are part of an incredible squad and it's not necessary to tell them they have to play well to be in contention to play every game," Guardiola added.

"The last week, 10 days, they have trained incredibly well so we are on the right path."

