Sergio Aguero: Man City says forward will travel to Barcelona for further tests on 'damaged' knee

Sergio Aguero was substituted just before half-time during Man City's win over Burnley

Sergio Aguero will travel to Barcelona for further tests on his "damaged" left knee after injuring it during Manchester City's win over Burnley.

The Argentina international forward was substituted for Gabriel Jesus just before half-time during the 5-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

City boss Pep Guardiola said after the match the injury "did not look good", when asked if Aguero will be a doubt for the rest of the season.

Aguero will meet with Dr Ramon Cugat in Spain to determine the severity of the injury.

City said on Twitter: "Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in our recent 5-0 win over Burnley.

"The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination. Everyone at City wishes Sergio the best with his recovery."

Aguero has scored 16 Premier League goals so far this season - only Leicester's Jamie Vardy (19) and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (17) have scored more.

More to follow...