Pep Guardiola: Manchester City finding goals is a new challenge for me

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City’s need to find more goals is a new challenge he has not faced during his time at the club.

Despite dominating for the majority of Tuesday's night's game against strugglers West Bromwich Albion, City had to settle for a draw at the Etihad.

The result cast further doubts over the side's prowess in front of goal with City only seeing a measly return of 18 from their first 12 Premier League games.

It is in marked contrast to their previous three campaigns where they recorded 40, 36 and 35 at the same stage of the season.

And when asked if the current situation is a new one, Guardiola admitted it was not something he is used to but has full faith in his side, and his strikers, to turn it around.

"Of course it is but we have to play better and some of the principles we've not been able to do perfectly lately," Guardiola said.

"Comparing with the last three seasons of course we have to score more - this is the reality, everyone knows this.

"But it's not down to one specific player, everyone can score - it's down to the mentality and desire to score them. Be positive, be aggressive.

"The only chance we have to create more is insist, insist, insist - play better and not just leave it to the responsibility of the strikers.

"Of course they know they have to score but everybody is involved in the way we play and in creating more chances in our game."

Pep: Aguero, Jesus have incredible stats

And although City's problems have been hampered by Sergio Aguero's persistent injury problems as well as Gabriel Jesus going six games without a goal, Guardiola is adamant both will play a big part in turning City's fortunes around.

"The last 32-33 games we have played Sergio (Aguero) could only play four or five or them," Guardiola added.

"Gabriel (Jesus) has incredible numbers of minutes and goals in the Premier League and is one of the top three or four in history.

"But it doesn't just depend on his shoulders - of course the strikers have more responsibilities to try to win games but as I said, everyone can score goals.

At this stage of the season, despite having two wins from five Premier League games and sitting five points off the leaders Tottenham and champions Liverpool, Manchester City's struggles with form, fatigue and consistency are understandable, after all, this is a campaign like no other.

But there's more to stuttering City than meets the eye, a trend that has gathered pace with each passing game this season that they may not be the formidable hurdle they once were, or at least one opposing teams now know how to confront.

Almost all of the hallmarks of Pep Guardiola's City remain; the relentless pressure, precise passing and dominance of possession and territory, but the most crucial one - goals - is missing.

The 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened West Brom, and the failure to convert a host of late, gilt-edge chances saw two more vital points dropped and left City with a measly return of 18 goals from their first 12 games. Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Southampton and Leicester are among the 10 clubs to have scored more.

With Gabriel Jesus firing a blank in his last five Premier League games and Sergio Aguero's league goal drought stretching as far back as January - yes, January - Guardiola's City project and philosophy may be facing an existential crisis.

They can dominate as much as they want, but as long as their troubles in front of goal continue, the heights they hit not so long ago will continue to be agonisingly beyond reach.