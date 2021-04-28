Gary Neville: Pep Guardiola can't leave Man City without Champions League glory

Gary Neville believes Pep Guardiola cannot leave Manchester City without winning the Champions League.

City claimed their fourth successive Carabao Cup trophy with a 1-0 win against Tottenham on Sunday and are set to claim their third Premier League title in four years.

Guardiola's side could complete the Treble after reaching the Champions League semi-finals and are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Speaking in his latest podcast, Neville hailed Guardiola's achievements - but believes his City job will only be truly done with Champions League glory.

"The big one is the Champions League and it's a huge couple of weeks coming up against Paris Saint-Germain because if they were to win that, then they would have a great chance.

"That would be the cherry on the icing on the top of the cake of Guardiola's reign at Man City because I don't think he can leave without winning it.

"It would feel incomplete if he left this country without winning the Champions League.

"I know that happened in Germany, but here, Man City will give him the time to do it and it almost feels like he has to so he can say that the job is done.

Reflecting on their Carabao Cup win, Neville added: "You just have to recognise Man City's outstanding football, the outstanding achievement of winning this (Carabao Cup) trophy four times on the bounce.

"Pep Guardiola has an outstanding record in cup competitions, it's 14 victories and one defeat in 15 finals, it's absolutely out of this world. The football they play is magnificent, it really is.

Gary Neville won 20 trophies at Man Utd under Sir Alex Ferguson, including eight Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.

"I think Man City may have the greatest manager of all time and we'll look back in 10, 15, 20 years' time… just the way he has infiltrated countries, dominated football but also influenced others, I don't think I've ever seen it.

"You look at how he's won in three different countries, he's now dominating in this country - he's going to win the league title in the next few weeks, that's three in five years and these are massive achievements, playing the way they play as well, which is with technical players, dominating possession."

Pep plays down pressure: 'Enjoy the occasion'

2:23 Pep Guardiola has challenged his Manchester City players to treat their Champions League semi-final against PSG like a friendly match

Guardiola has never won the Champions League, or reached the final, since leaving Barcelona, but the Spaniard played down the pressure ahead of the first leg, urging his side to embrace the occasion.

"I don't want to win tomorrow, I don't want to go to a final. The dream is to be ourselves," Guardiola said.

"We know we are going to suffer in both games and they are going to have chances. Everyone knows the quality they have. But in the semi-finals of the Champions League, what do you expect? But at the same time are we going to spend 90 minutes thinking about this player or that player? You have to enjoy the pressure and the situation.

"I learned from Johan Cruyff, enjoy the game. Enjoy the responsibility. Enjoy the pressure. That is the elite.

0:48 Stephen Warnock says Pep Guardiola has the chance to enhance his legacy if he guides Manchester City to the Champions League title this season

"That's why the greatest win these competitions because they play like a friendly game. That's what I want to see in my team.

"We are privileged to be one of the best four teams this season and it must be enjoyed. This is what I want to see in my players."

"We are not in the elite of this competition, but we want to be there for sure. The owners, when they took over, wanted to take us there in England first, and we are lucky to live where we are now. I am incredibly happy to travel to Paris with this club to try and win and then to Crystal Palace to try and win one of the two games that we need to win the title.

"Everyone is fit, ready and happy. We are all grateful to have this opportunity. At some clubs this is normal, some have many Champions Leagues and this is normality, but for us it is new and we are grateful for it. It is incredible, it is so nice to go to Paris."

Image: Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho celebrate winning the Carabao Cup

The City boss insisted his focus remained firmly on sealing the Premier League title - "The Premier League is the most important one, but the Champions League is the nicest one I think." - and his side could be crowned this weekend.

City are 10 points clear on 77 points and closest rivals Manchester United can only now get a maximum of 82 points if they win all their remaining fixtures.

City's vastly superior goal difference means that five points would effectively secure the title but six - or two wins - will seal it.

If Guardiola's side beat Crystal Palace on May 1, victory at home to Chelsea on May 8 - live on Sky Sports - would secure them the title.

If they slipped up - and Manchester United won their next two at home to Liverpool and away to Aston Villa, the game at Newcastle on May 12 could be decisive.

But if City beat Palace and Manchester United are beaten by old rivals Liverpool on Sunday, Guardiola's men would regain the Premier League trophy before playing again because 80 points would be mathematically beyond Solskjaer's side.

City's Champions League decider with PSG is on May 4, with the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.