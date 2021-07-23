Man City transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man City been linked with?

Harry Kane - Daniel Levy has given Kane the green light to join a Premier League rival, opening the door for a possible £160m move to City on a weekly salary of £400,000 (Sun, July 23); Kane's England team-mates believe he could refuse to return to pre-season training with Tottenham in a bid to try to force a move to City (Telegraph, July 17); City have made a £100m bid for Kane (Sky Sports, June 21). However, Pep Guardiola told Catalan network TV3 in July: "At the prices [quoted] we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it. All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel [Jesus] and Ferran [Torres] who have been incredible in this position. We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren't going to buy a striker for next season. We'll do whatever we can do in the transfer window and if we can't, we'll still have the squad that has won the league three times in four years and reached the Champions League final."

Federico Chiesa - City are entered the race to sign Italy and Juventus winger Chiesa (Calciomercato, July 22).

Jack Grealish - The Aston Villa midfielder is reportedly reconsidering his much-touted £100m move to City (Mail, July 18); City want to sign Grealish after Euro 2020, but Villa remain determined to keep him and have opened talks about a new contract (Sky Sports, June 25).

Robert Lewandowski - City are monitoring the striker's status at Bayern Munich amid concerns Kane may prove too difficult to lure away from Tottenham (Mail, July 15).

Antoine Griezmann - City have ruled out a swoop for Griezmann as they focus their attention on England pair Kane and Grealish (Sun, July 13).

Ilaix Moriba - City are closely monitoring a contract stand-off between Barcelona and their young midfield star (Sun, July 23).

The latest players linked with a Man City exit

Bernardo Silva - The Portuguese could be the player sacrificed by City if they go ahead with a potential move for Kane and potentially also revisit their interest in Villa's Grealish (Sun, July 23).

Riyad Mahrez - City are set to offer Mahrez a new contract after the winger played a starring role in the club's Premier League-winning campaign. This comes after reports suggested he would be made available for a transfer. (Mail, July 19).

Raheem Sterling - City have made Sterling available for transfer this summer as part of a squad overhaul from boss Guardiola (Mirror, July 17).

Gabriel Jesus - Juventus appear ready to firm up their interest in Jesus (Sun, July 16); The striker is Juve's top target - even though Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to stay another year (Sun, July 12).

Lukas Nmecha - The striker has joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg (July 16).

Ko Itakura - City have set a hefty loan fee for the centre back, one of a number of defensive players of interest to Celtic (Record, July 23).

Confirmed Man City signings

Scott Carson - free

Confirmed Man City departures

Sergio Aguero - Barcelona, free

Eric Garcia - Barcelona, free

Jack Harrison - Leeds, undisclosed

Daniel Grimshaw - Blackpool, free

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Anderlecht, loan

James Trafford - Accrington, loan

Gavin Bazunu - Portsmouth, loan

Lewis Fiorini - Lincoln, loan

Alexander Robertson - Ross County, loan

Callum Doyle - Sunderland, loan

Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, undisclosed