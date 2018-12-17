Steven Sessegnon set to sign new Fulham contract as right-back nears first-team place

Steven Sessegnon is on the verge of signing a new three-and-a-half-year Fulham contract and could yet provide the answer to the team's problems at right-back, Sky Sports News understands.

The academy graduate and twin brother of Ryan Sessegnon is understood to have been impressing new boss Claudio Ranieri and has been on the cusp of the first-team squad in recent weeks.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported the Whites were considering entering next month's transfer market for a new right-back, with Cyrus Christie, Denis Odoi and new loan signing Timothy Fosu-Mensah all having failed to nail down the position.

New Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is understood to have been impressed with Steven Sessegnon.

But Steven Sessegnon could get his chance in the upcoming FA Cup third-round tie against Oldham and, if he continues to impress the Italian manager, Fulham may decide not to sign a new right-back at all.

Sessegnon is understood to have been the 19th man at Fulham's recent defeat at Manchester United, just missing out on a place on the bench, and he played well in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

His new contract - his second pro deal after signing his first until 2020 last year - will run until June 2022 and is understood to contain the option of a further year to extend it until 2023.