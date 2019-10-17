Manuel Pellegrini pleased with West Ham's style of play

0:29 Manuel Pellegrini thinks West Ham were unlucky against Crystal Palace but need to move on to Saturday's clash at Everton Manuel Pellegrini thinks West Ham were unlucky against Crystal Palace but need to move on to Saturday's clash at Everton

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says he is determined to play a brand of football that keeps the club's fans entertained.

Despite defeat to Crystal Palace ahead of the international break, the Hammers have made a promising start to the Premier League season and lie eighth ahead of the Saturday lunchtime clash at Everton.

West Ham have also impressed with their football this season - and after agreeing a contract extension this week, defender Aaron Cresswell remarked: "The way we are playing now is brilliant."

And Pellegrini said: "This style of football that we are playing, I am very pleased about that.

"I think we scored a beautiful goal against Crystal Palace, we are always thinking about trying to score.

"We try to play the most amount of the game in the opposite side, I think we are a team that has more shots on target.

"I think, especially for our fans, we are selling them a product and try to be attractive.

Lukasz Fabianski is recovering after having an operation on a hip injury

"The players are happy, I am happy.

"It is maybe more easy to defend and try counter-attacks, but it is not the way I try to play football and I think the fans deserve attractive football."

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has undergone successful surgery on his hip injury but is unlikely to return to action until 2020.

Pellegrini said: "Lukasz had his surgery last Saturday, now we must be patient.

"He needs some time to recover, you cannot do it faster than you need.

"As we said at the beginning, probably he will return next year."