Craig Dawson: West Ham in advanced talks to sign Watford centre-back

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign centre-back Craig Dawson from Sky Bet Championship side Watford with the deal expected to go through before Friday's domestic deadline.

The Hammers have also agreed a deal with Brentford to sign Said Benrahma and have also seen a £13m bid for Bournemouth's Joshua King rejected.

David Moyes has been keen to strengthen his options at centre-back all summer and had numerous targets during the summer transfer window including Shane Duffy, Joe Rodon and Duje Caleta-Car. They also made a €36m offer for Wesley Fofana, who eventually joined Leicester, and launched multiple failed bids for Burnley's James Tarkowski.

However, they were unable to conclude any deals before last Monday's deadline and have since turned their attention to Dawson, with Premier League clubs able to do business with English Football League (EFL) teams until October 16.

Dawson, 30, made 29 appearances for the Hornets last season as they were relegated from the Premier League following his move last year but has played just once for Watford in 2020/21 - the EFL Cup defeat to Newport County.

He has spent the majority of his career with West Brom where he made 225 appearances across all competitions from 2011 to 2019.

Watford, meanwhile, are interested in signing Joe Bennett from Cardiff. The 30-year-old left-back has one year remaining on his current contract.

Bennett has started three out of four Championship games so far this season but came off after 14 minutes with a knock last time out.

A domestic transfer window between Premier League and EFL clubs remains open until October 16 - dubbed Deadline Day Two - but how does it work?

The international deadline - where English clubs could buy, sell and loan players from abroad - closed on October 5, but an agreement between Premier League and EFL teams means players can still be transferred in England.

Following consultation between the leagues - and because FIFA allows a summer transfer window to run for up to 12 weeks - Premier League clubs can still do business with EFL sides for a further 11 days in a bid to bolster their squads.

They can make loan or permanent signings, as well as selling, but there cannot be transfers between Premier League teams.

All EFL clubs can still do domestic business with any English team up until Deadline Day Two next Friday.

The domestic transfer window will run until 5pm on Friday, October 16.