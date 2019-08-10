Championship round-up: Sheffield Wednesday see off Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday's Jacob Murphy celebrates his goal with Kadeem Harris

Sheffield Wednesday secured back-to-back Sky Bet Championship victories as goals from Jacob Murphy and Steven Fletcher saw off Barnsley in a 2-0 home win.

Managerless Wednesday made a flying start against newly-promoted Barnsley thanks to Murphy's strike in the second minute.

Barnsley enjoyed their fair share of possession at Hillsborough, but Murphy was instrumental in the build-up to the Owls' second on the hour mark, with Fletcher applying a neat finish.

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

Charlton, promoted as Sky Bet League One champions, are the only other side to win their first two games after toppling Stoke 3-1 at The Valley.

Tom Ince cancelled out Lyle Taylor's long-range opener for Charlton soon after Stoke team-mate Scott Hogan's shot had hit the crossbar, but Chuks Aneke and Conor Gallagher were both on target for the Londoners in the final 15 minutes.

In the lunch-time kick-off at Elland Road, Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, who clinched their first point under new manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Derby also had to settle for a point in their first home game after being held 0-0 by Swansea.

2:05 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Stoke. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Stoke.

The Rams were left to rue Martyn Waghorn's squandered penalty, which was saved by Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman after Jake Bidwell's challenge on Jayden Bogle just before half-time.

Fulham bounced back from their opening-day defeat at Barnsley with a 2-0 victory against Blackburn at Craven Cottage.

Tom Cairney opened the scoring with an excellent first-half strike and Aleksandar Mitrovic notched a late second.

Cardiff also returned to winning ways as Isaac Vassell's stoppage-time header clinched them a 2-1 win against Luton.

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Luton. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Luton.

Aden Flint's close-range effort broke the deadlock for Neil Warnock's side early in the second half and, although Matty Pearson headed Luton's equaliser in the closing stages, Vassell struck in the sixth minute of added time.

Matt Smith netted a second-half equaliser for Millwall in a 1-1 draw at West Brom. Millwall defender Alex Pearce headed into his own net to give West Brom the lead 12 minutes into the second half, but Smith levelled for the Londoners from six yards.

Grant Hall's late header rescued QPR a point in a 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield, who were denied their first win of the season after Karlan Grant had converted a 49th-minute penalty for Yoann Barbet's challenge on Elias Kachunga.

Tommy Rowe salvaged a point for Bristol City in a 1-1 draw at Birmingham with an angled finish seven minutes from full-time, which cancelled out Lukas Jutkiewicz's 63rd-minute header.

Hull beat Reading 2-1 at the KC Stadium after Jarrod Bowen and Jackson Irvine's header had put them 2-0 up inside 16 minutes.

Lucas Joao pulled one back for Reading with his second goal of the season, but the Tigers held on.

Ollie Watkins' solitary second-half strike clinched Brentford a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough and Preston cruised to a 3-0 home win against Wigan thanks to first-half headers from Sean Maguire and Lewis Moult and Paul Gallagher's effort early in the second half.