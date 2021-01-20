Richard Keogh: Derby County to appeal tribunal decision ordering club to pay former defender £2m compensation

Derby County are set to appeal against a tribunal decision which ordered them to pay £2m to their former defender Richard Keogh, who was sacked after sustaining a career-threatening injury in a car accident.

The Republic of Ireland international saw his contract cancelled in October 2019 when it still had 21 months remaining.

Keogh appealed to an employment tribunal which, Sky Sports News has been told, has decided he was unfairly dismissed and ordered Derby to pay £2m in compensation.

However, Derby are now appealing against the decision of the tribunal, in the hope of avoiding another huge bill that they will struggle to pay, while they await the possible takeover of the club.

Keogh had been on a drunken night out with some of his team-mates in October 2019, and was in the back of a car when it crashed into a lamppost.

He suffered a serious knee injury in the crash, while Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were later convicted of drink-driving.

Image: Richard Keogh had a spell with MK Dons and has since joined Huddersfield Town

Lawrence and Bennett were fined six weeks' wages by Derby and ordered to do 80 hours of community service while Keogh was sacked.

He had a year out to recover, before joining MK Dons last summer, and on Tuesday he completed a move to Huddersfield.

Keogh's appeals with both Derby and the EFL failed, and even though his industrial tribunal has now succeeded, it looks like there are further legal battles ahead.