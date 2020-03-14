Pretson adviser Peter Ridsdale: We need to be patient about coronavirus

Peter Ridsdale has urged Football League clubs to "take their time" to find a solution to the coronavirus crisis.

All Football League fixtures were suspended yesterday until April 3, with promotion and relegation in all three divisions undecided at this stage of the season.

The former Leeds chairman, who is currently an adviser at Preston North End, feels there would be time in the summer to complete the outstanding fixtures but that there should be no rush into making a decision about plans for the remainder of the campaign.

"To the best of my knowledge the clubs haven't been consulted so far but it's very early days," he told Sky Sports News. "It was only yesterday that it was decided we wouldn't be playing before April 3.

"We need to sit down and look at all of the implications, all of the options available to us and see if we can play on April 3 or if this continues until May or June.

"There is something like nine games to play and there is plenty of time in May and June to play those games. The integrity of the competition is very important.

"The important thing is cool heads, take a bit of time, let's talk about everything and let's come up with the right decision. Knee-jerk decisions are not right and I've read some comments in the press today which are very premature."

One person whose comments in the press have caused plenty of debate is West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady, who argued the entire season should be declared null and void if it cannot be completed because of coronavirus.

"There are some clubs, and I'm not suggesting West Ham are one of them, that are looking at the league table and are fearful of what might happen if the season was completed," he said.

"It can't be right at this stage to decide the season is over and the league tables stand as they are now."

