Ahmed Hegazi: West Brom defender set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad

Ahmed Hegazi is set to leave West Brom and join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The 29-year-old centre-back will sign for the Saudi Premier League club on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Hegazi has played just once for the Baggies in the Premier League this season - in the goalless draw against Burnley last week.

The move brings the Egypt international's time at the Hawthorns to an end after three years. He arrived from Egyptian side Al Ahly in 2017 when Albion were previously in the top flight.

Hegazi made 38 league appearances in his first two seasons but was a bit-part player last term under Slaven Bilic, making just 16 appearances as the club were promoted.

The Saudi Arabian transfer window is one of few that remain open, closing on November 6.