Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves not in a good moment ahead of Cardiff trip

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves "are not in a good moment" as they bid to end a five-game winless streak against Cardiff on Friday.

Having made a promising start to the season, Wolves have dropped to 11th in the Premier League after taking one point from their last five fixtures.

Their latest loss came at the hands of Huddersfield last Sunday, who were 2-0 winners at Molineux, and Nuno says that below-par performance took everyone by surprise.

"It was a big disappointment, a bad performance," said the Wolves head coach. "We were not able to play the way we usually do.

"Credit to Huddersfield but clearly it was a very bad performance from us, individually and collectively as a team. There were too many mistakes.

"We are not in a good moment. How we analyse it is based on the last performance. It is very poor, five games and just one draw.

"There were a couple of good performances, some bad, and we go and see where we can improve.

"There is no point staying on the past. How do we deal with that? Game by game, training session by training session. We must perform to the standards we are used to."

Meanwhile, Nuno insists he has learned his lesson after his heated exchange with Cardiff boss Neil Warnock last season.

Warnock clashed with told Nuno and later called him "a disgrace" in his post-match press conference, after the Portuguese had run onto the pitch to celebrate Wolves' dramatic away win against their Championship title rivals instead of shaking Warnock's hand.

Ahead of the first meeting between the two clubs since that game in April, Nuno said: "I respect him. What happened was clarified and we had a chance to speak, not only by phone but personally.

"We also spoke at the LMA awards and had a good moment. Things are clear, I respect him a lot and we are going to compete tomorrow. I am going to shake his hand, before and after. I have learned my lesson.

"It's the past. I understood in that moment how Neil reacted and I apologised and I will not repeat it again."