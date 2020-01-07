Patrick Cutrone: Wolves in talks with Fiorentina over loan move for striker

Patrick Cutrone has featured 24 times for Wolves in all competitions this term

Fiorentina are in talks with Wolves over signing forward Patrick Cutrone on loan until the end of the season.

An option to make the move permanent has also been proposed for the striker who has struggled since moving to the West Midlands in the summer, when he cost Wolves £23m.

An agreement could be reached between the two clubs within the next 48 hours, according to Sky in Italy.

The 22-year-old joined Nuno Espirito Santo's side from AC Milan and has scored three goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this term - although he has only started nine times.

The Italy U21 international was left out of Nuno's squad to face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round last Saturday after holding talks with the Wolves boss over his future last Friday.

Cutrone has struggled to establish himself in Nuno's starting XI since joining the club.

He was also an unused substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Watford on New Years' Day.

When asked about Cutrone's absence after the 0-0 FA Cup draw with United, Nuno said: "Yesterday I had a good conversation with Patrick and we decided he would not be involved in the game.

When asked whether the Italian could leave Wolves, he replied: "That's why I don't want to go much further on that. Let's wait and see."

The centre-forward is currently under contract at Molineux until summer 2023.

Cutrone has been largely kept out of Wolves' top-flight starting XI this term due to Raul Jimenez's impressive form.

Meanwhile, Wolves are in talks to sign striker Leonardo Campana from Ecuadorian club Barcelona SC.

Nuno has also confirmed that defender Jesus Vallejo will cut short his loan and return to Real Madrid this month.

