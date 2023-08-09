Gary O'Neil: Wolves appoint former Bournemouth manager as Julen Lopetegui's replacement

Wolves have appointed former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil as Julen Lopetegui's replacement.

Lopetegui left the club on Tuesday following a nine-month spell in which he kept Wolves in the Premier League after taking over with the team bottom last Christmas.

The former Real Madrid and Spain manager had criticised the club's lack of spending during this summer's window and cut a frustrated figure over the last few weeks.

O'Neil has been out of work since being sacked by Bournemouth in June but has been linked with a host of jobs over the summer.

He kept the Cherries in the Premier League, racking up 39 points and finishing 15th. Despite that achievement, he did not keep hold of his job, with former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola becoming Bournemouth's new head coach.

The Wolves hierarchy believe O'Neil could do a similar job with little funds and be a much-needed morale boost for the club.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "We're delighted to welcome Gary to the club. He's a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we're excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.

"Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.

"Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together."

Wolves have seen a number of the club's best players leave this summer.

Wolves begin the Premier League season away at Manchester United, live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Merson: Wolves playing a dangerous game - I can't see them surviving

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"A lot of the owners in the bottom half of the Premier League table are taking a chance. They're looking at Luton and Sheffield United coming up and thinking: "We're going to be better than them, if we're better than one more team, why do we have to spend £100m wage and give £100,000-a-week wages."

"That's the problem with Wolves, they're getting rid of all these players and not getting anyone in. My only thinking is they're saying: 'we need to be better than Luton and Sheffield United'. And it's a dangerous game.

"Looking at the current picture, I don't think Wolves stay up. Gary O'Neil will do a good job. They need the advantage of someone managing in the Premier League as good as yesterday. So he will come in and know the teams.

"You wouldn't want to bring someone in from abroad who would just have to get used to it. Gary will know all those players, he won't have worked with them but he played against them."

Wolves will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign away at Manchester United on Monday August 14, live on Monday Night Football at 8pm.

They then host Brighton at Molineux on August 19 before two away games against Everton (August 26) and Crystal Palace (September 2).

Wolves host treble-winners Manchester City on September 30 and Aston Villa in the first Black Country derby of the season the weekend after on October 7. The reverse fixture against Villa is March 30.

The first game against Nottingham Forest is on December 9 at Molineux and the reverse fixture at the City Ground takes place on April 13.

Wolves face a tough end to the season with a home game against Arsenal on April 20, and away trips to Manchester City (May 4) and Liverpool on the final day on May 19.

Boubacar Traore - Metz, £9.5m

Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid, free

Tom King - Northampton, free

Out

Ryan Giles - Luton, undisclosed

Luke Cundle - Plymouth, loan

Conor Coady - Leicester, £7.5m

Nathan Collins - Brentford, £23m

Raul Jimenez - Fulham, £5.5m

Ruben Neves - Al Hilal, £47m

Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege, undisclosed

Dion Sanderson - Birmingham, undisclosed

Jackson Smith - Walsall, undisclosed

Diego Costa - Released

Luke Matheson - Released

Joao Moutinho - Released

Taylor Perry - Released

Michael Agboola - Released

Lee Harkin - Released

Jack Hodnett - Released

Jack Scott - Released

Theo Corbeanu - Grasshoppers, loan

Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke, loan

Chiquinho - Stoke, loan

Nigel Lonwijk - Grasshoppers, loan

Louis Moulden - Rochdale, loan

Tyler Roberts - Doncaster, loan

Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham, loan

Ollie Tipton - Notts County, loan

Matija Sarkic - Millwall, undisclosed