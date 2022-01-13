Armando Broja: Southampton want to sign on-loan Chelsea striker permanently but face competition

Southampton are interested in signing Armando Broja on a permanent deal from Chelsea but face competition from other clubs.

The 20-year-old joined Saints on a season-long loan last summer and has scored five goals in 15 Premier League appearances, three of them in his last five matches.

Southampton are aware of interest from other clubs following the Albanian's impressive recent performances and will compete with them to sign him should Chelsea listen to offers.

But Chelsea are also considering whether Broja has a long-term future at Stamford Bridge, with interested clubs already inquiring about how much it would cost to buy him this month.

Interest in Broja comes as a string of Premier League clubs look to sign a new striker this January.

Southampton, who are now under new ownership, took a risk in giving the Chelsea academy graduate a chance at top-flight first-team football.

Image: Broja is on loan at Southampton from Chelsea where he graduated through their academy

He had made only one senior appearance for Chelsea, having spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, yet he has thrived in the environment at St Mary's and the young team put together by Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Meanwhile, Southampton have no interest in selling centre-back Mohamed Salisu but there is potential interest from other clubs in defenders Jan Bednarek and Yan Valery.

