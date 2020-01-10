Kyle Walker-Peters: Crystal Palace and Tottenham in talks over defender

Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace are in talks with Spurs over Kyle Walker-Peters

Roy Hodgson has confirmed Crystal Palace are trying to sign Kyle Walker-Peters and are in talks with Tottenham over a loan move for the full-back.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Palace, Brighton and Southampton all maintain an interest in signing the right-back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan.

And speaking during his news conference ahead of Saturday's London derby against Arsenal, Hodgson confirmed the Eagles are eager to land England U21 international Walker-Peters.

"I know that the discussions are taking place, and [sporting director] Dougie Freedman is working very hard on that aspect," Hodgson said.

"I'm optimistic and hopeful that we can get Kyle here. First hand, it was being discussed as a loan."

Hodgson's comments about Walker-Peters were put to Spurs boss Jose Mourinho as he looked ahead to the visit of Liverpool, live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

"If Mr Roy said that then I am not going to deny, but I don't know," Mourinho said.

"Of course, I believe him. If he says that, it is because Crystal Palace is trying to do it and is working on it and I will wait for news coming from my boss.

"So I will wait but it is good to know that Mr Roy is open about it and not trying to hide it. If they have that objective of course I will be informed by my people."

2:28 Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace missed out on signing Cenk Tosun two years ago when the Turkish striker chose Everton instead Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace missed out on signing Cenk Tosun two years ago when the Turkish striker chose Everton instead

Walker-Peters put in a man-of-the-match display on his Tottenham debut against Newcastle during the 2017-18 season.

But the youngster has not played a league game for Spurs since August, with his only two appearances since then coming in the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Earlier on Friday, Crystal Palace completed the signing of Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan for the remainder of the season.

