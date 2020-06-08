Crystal Palace: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Crystal Palace in? Fixtures, injury latest, the manager's view and more...

Ahead of the top flight's big return on June 17, we run the rule over Roy Hodgson's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Crystal Palace have a pretty tricky run of fixtures in their last nine games, with Sky Sports analysis concluding they have the joint-hardest run-in along with Bournemouth and will face seven teams currently above them in the Premier League table.

They return with two away trips, firstly to Bournemouth and then to Liverpool, who are close to winning their first Premier League title.

Their game against Burnley - who are currently a place ahead of them on goal difference - could be huge in deciding a top-half-of-the-table finish. This is followed by two more top four sides - Leicester and Chelsea - before facing relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace's final three games will all be against sides vying for a European spot. They play Manchester United at home - who they beat for the first time in 23 league games in spectacular fashion back in August - before a trip to Molineux to face Wolves. They end the season with a home game against Tottenham.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports

Saturday, June 20

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 7.45pm

Wednesday, June 24

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Kick-Off: 8pm

Crystal Palace still have Chelsea to play this season

Leicester vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Where can they finish?

Roy Hodgson has steered Crystal Palace to mid-table finishes since arriving at the club

As it stands, Crystal Palace are in 11th place with Burnley just sneaking into the top 10 on goal difference and joint on 39 points.

A drop deep into the lower half of the table seems unlikely - they are 12 points ahead of the teams hovering in and around the relegation places - and an eye upwards is the more likely scenario. Crystal Palace are just four points of sixth place and six points from fifth, with both offering the chance of European football next season.

However, modelling by Experimental361 indicates that Crystal Palace are most likely to finish between ninth and 13th, which would remain consistent with their final league positions in the Premier League since their return in the 2013/14 season.

As mentioned above, Crystal Palace do have a tricky run-in for the final nine games of the season, but are known for their ability to interrupt the status quo so expect some surprises at Selhurst Park once the campaign resumes.

Any other commitments?

None here. Crystal Palace were knocked out of both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup in their first games of each competition this season, losing to Colchester on penalties and 1-0 to Derby respectively.

Is everyone fit and available?

Jeffrey Schlupp will be fully fit for Crystal Palace after a hip injury earlier in the season

Crystal Palace have had some bad luck with injuries this season, particularly in defence, but the suspension means most players are ready to return to action.

They did lose Cenk Tosun, a January loan arrival from Everton, at the start of March after he ruptured his ACL with the striker now back with his parent club for rehabilitation.

What form were they in before the break?

Crystal Palace won their last three games before the football suspension

Crystal Palace were finally starting to find some results after a worrying spell. After beating West Ham 2-1 on Boxing Day, Hodgson's side drew their next four Premier League games followed by three defeats, scoring just six goals in those seven games.

But in the final three games before football was suspended, they won each 1-0 against Newcastle, Brighton and Watford - their first run of three successive victories this season.

What's the manager said?

Hodgson signed a one-year contract extension in March which will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 72-year-old has guided the Eagles to 11th and 12th-placed finishes in the last two seasons but the boss isn't looking too far into the future, instead concentrating on and getting satisfaction out of still being able to manage at the top level.

"Ambitions are dangerous things to talk about," he said on The Football Show in April.

"I'm always aware of giving cliched answers but I've fulfilled an enormous amount of my ambitions so I'm fortunate. My dream these days is about doing the job to the level I want to do it at and this extension gives me the opportunity to do that.

"I've been very pleased with this season, in fact I've been very pleased with all three seasons. I've got a very good group of players - a very experienced group of players. They definitely know what they are good at and know what they need to be good at to win matches and keep the club in the league, which is always our major consideration."

The betting - Could Crystal Palace be relegated?

Could Crystal Palace slip into the relegation battle?

In the nine games they have left, Crystal Palace have to play six of the top eight. Their games include away trips to Liverpool, Leicester and Wolves, with home ties to Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. They have had periods like this already this season in which they played Man City, Arsenal, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool, taking just one point from that. If they do this again, they could be in trouble, making the odds of 750/1 look way too long.

Crystal Palace to be relegated - 750/1 with Sky Bet

Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

