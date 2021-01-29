Demarai Gray: Leicester agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sell midfielder

Demarai Gray poised to complete Bayer Leverkusen switch with Leicester City set to receive around £2.7m for the midfielder; 23-year-old has fallen out of favour under Brendan Rodgers and has six months left on his deal at the King Power Stadium

By Sky in Germany

Friday 29 January 2021 21:16, UK

Demarai Gray
Image: Demarai Gray is set to swap Leicester City for Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky in Germany

Leicester have agreed a €3m (£2.7m) deal with Bayer Leverkusen for midfielder Demarai Gray, according to Sky in Germany.

The 24-year-old has already agreed terms with the Bundesliga side and is expected to travel to Germany over the weekend to complete his transfer.

Gray has fallen out of favour under manager Brendan Rodgers and looks set to leave the Foxes with his deal at the club expiring in the summer.

Crystal Palace and Marseille were also believed to be interested in signing Gray, with Palace boss Roy Hodgson admitting on Friday he was "aware" of his situation.

Leverkusen believe Gray could make an impact in the Bundesliga as other young English players have done, such as Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, who have starred for Borussia Dortmund since their moves to the German top flight.

Trending

AP - Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Image: Bayer Leverkusen have already signed Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United in January

The former Birmingham player has scored 13 goals in 169 appearances since joining Leicester for £3.5m in January 2016. Gray helped the Foxes win the Premier League in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri.

Gray would become Bayer Leverkusen's third signing from the UK in January after they secured Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United and Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic.

Also See:

The Bundesliga club have also made contact with United over left-back Brandon Williams, but they face stiff competition from Premier League clubs such as Southampton and Newcastle.

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue