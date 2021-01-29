Demarai Gray: Leicester agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sell midfielder

Leicester have agreed a €3m (£2.7m) deal with Bayer Leverkusen for midfielder Demarai Gray, according to Sky in Germany.

The 24-year-old has already agreed terms with the Bundesliga side and is expected to travel to Germany over the weekend to complete his transfer.

Gray has fallen out of favour under manager Brendan Rodgers and looks set to leave the Foxes with his deal at the club expiring in the summer.

Crystal Palace and Marseille were also believed to be interested in signing Gray, with Palace boss Roy Hodgson admitting on Friday he was "aware" of his situation.

Leverkusen believe Gray could make an impact in the Bundesliga as other young English players have done, such as Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, who have starred for Borussia Dortmund since their moves to the German top flight.

Image: Bayer Leverkusen have already signed Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United in January

The former Birmingham player has scored 13 goals in 169 appearances since joining Leicester for £3.5m in January 2016. Gray helped the Foxes win the Premier League in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri.

Gray would become Bayer Leverkusen's third signing from the UK in January after they secured Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United and Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic.

The Bundesliga club have also made contact with United over left-back Brandon Williams, but they face stiff competition from Premier League clubs such as Southampton and Newcastle.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.