Bristol City confirm positive coronavirus test

The club are yet to confirm if the positive test was for a player or staff member

Bristol City have confirmed one positive coronavirus test from the latest round of testing - four days before the Sky Bet Championship restart.

The English Football League (EFL) is set to publish the full latest round of testing on Tuesday - as they have been doing once a week - ahead of the Championship return on June 20 live on Sky Sports Football.

In the last round on June 10, the EFL confirmed six positive cases across four Championship clubs with two positive cases at Sky Bet League One club Portsmouth and none in Sky Bet League Two.

The Robins find themselves just one point outside the play-offs ahead of the league restart with two upcoming home matches live on Sky Sports - against Sheffield Wednesday on June 28 and Cardiff City on July 4.

First, though, they face a trip to Blackburn on Saturday.

The Championship is back - with 30 matches live on Sky Sports plus exclusive coverage of all the play-offs

Sky Sports has announced another seven Championship games to be broadcast live when the league resumes - read the full list here.

Charlton's London derby with Millwall on Friday July 3 will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, before the East Midlands derby between Derby and Nottingham Forest the next day at 12.30pm.

The race for promotion and a play-off spot continues as Bristol City host Cardiff on Saturday July 4 at 3pm, while Sheffield Wednesday go to Swansea the next day at midday.

Fulham go to Forest on Tuesday July 7 at 5pm, and at the top of the table West Brom host Derby at 5pm on Wednesday July 8, while leaders Leeds are also in action on Sky Sports, hosting Stoke at 5pm on Thursday July 9.

Sky Sports will show 30 Sky Bet Championship games as well as exclusive broadcasting of all 15 EFL play-off games, when the season restarts on June 20.

Season ticket holders will be able to watch any live game involving their club via the EFL's iFollow online platform. They will also be given access to their teams' non-broadcast games, while non-season ticket holders will be able to purchase non-broadcast games for £10. Access to the games will be determined by the club where the supporter holds a season ticket and may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual club.

Fans can also make sure they are across all the action by tuning into a new a Sky Sports' 'goals as they go in' show for non-broadcast fixtures.

Sky Sports will also broadcast the 15 games from the semi-finals and finals of the EFL play-offs across the three divisions.