Gary Rowett in advanced talks to become Millwall manager

Millwall hope to make Gary Rowett their new manager within 48 hours

Millwall are in advanced talks with Gary Rowett to become their next manager, and are hopeful of concluding a deal within 48 hours.

The former Stoke, Derby and Birmingham boss is said to be highly rated by Millwall's board, as they look for a replacement for Neil Harris.

The 45-year-old has been out of work since January when he was sacked by Stoke, but his experience managing at Championship level could be valuable to Millwall's hopes of league survival.

Millwall currently sit 17th in the Championship after Brentford scored three times in the last six minutes to claim a 3-2 comeback victory against them on Saturday.

Following the game, caretaker boss Adam Barrett, who is also in contention for the permanent role, said: "I honestly don't know, I haven't been told. I don't know what the situation is. All I was told was to prepare the team for the Leeds and Brentford games.

"As far as moving forward I don't know what the situation. I've been concentrating day-to-day making sure we've been preparing as best we can. That's all I've been focused on."

Millwall were in talks with Gareth Ainsworth previously, however, he looks set to stay at League One Wycombe.

The club's last manager Neil Harris spent four-and-a-half years at the club, during which he won promotion to the Championship in 2017 and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals twice.

Millwall's next match comes on Tuesday night when they host Cardiff City at The Den, live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.