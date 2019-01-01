Jaden Brown joins Huddersfield from Tottenham

Jaden Brown in action for Tottenham in the UEFA Youth League

Huddersfield have signed England U19 international left-back Jaden Brown from Tottenham on a contract until June 2021.

Brown has featured in the UEFA Youth League and the Premier League 2 for Spurs, and has started all four of their games in the Checkatrade Trophy this season, scoring in the 4-0 win over Gillingham.

The 19-year-old moves to the John Smith's Stadium on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with the Terriers having the option to extend the contract by a further year.

Brown will initially join up with Mark Hudson's Elite Development Squad, where he will play alongside another England U19 international, Demeaco Duhaney.

"We're delighted to be able to welcome Jaden to Huddersfield Town," said academy manager Leigh Bromby.

"We firmly believe that Jaden is one of the most promising young English full-backs around and we believe his qualities will fit the 'Terriers Identity' perfectly.

"He's a player with a will to win and fight for his team, he's good going forward and he has a clear desire to continue progressing in his career.

"We're really looking forward to working with him on the training pitch."