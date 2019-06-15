Tommy Elphick joins Huddersfield

Tommy Elphick has joined Championship side Huddersfield

Huddersfield have signed free agent and former Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick on a two-year deal.

The central defender, who won the Championship with Bournemouth as their captain in 2015, was available for a free after his Villa contract expired this summer.

The defender joined Villa for £3m in 2016 and went on to feature 41 times for the newly-promoted Premier League club.

He was sent out on loan to Reading for the second half of the 2017/18 season in search of more game time but made just four appearances for the Royals.

Elphick was also loaned out to Hull City at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, but later recalled by Dean Smith in December last year; he played 18 games for the Tigers, scoring one goal.

More to follow...