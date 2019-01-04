Liverpool and Bournemouth in advanced talks over Dominic Solanke permanent move

Dominic Solanke has not made a single appearance for Liverpool this season.

Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Liverpool over the permanent signing of Dominic Solanke for £19m plus add-ons, Sky Sports News understands.

The 21-year-old striker had been a loan target for Crystal Palace but Eagles manager Roy Hodgson confirmed the move would not be going ahead on Wednesday.

Solanke was called up to England in 2017 but has not made a single appearance for Liverpool this season.

Bournemouth entered negotiations for Solanke after striker Jermain Defoe moved closer to joining Rangers on loan.

Defoe has agreed personal terms with Scottish side and is set to join on an 18-month loan deal, according to Sky sources.

Manager Eddie Howe refused to comment on the potential move in his Friday morning press conference.

Bournemouth have also agreed a deal to sign Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.