Sheffield United bid for Lys Mousset accepted by Bournemouth

Lys Mousset has made 58 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth

Bournemouth have accepted a bid which could rise to £9.5m for striker Lys Mousset from Sheffield United, Sky Sports News understands.

Mousset joined Bournemouth from Le Havre in 2016 and has made 58 Premier League appearances, mostly as a substitute, scoring three goals.

Sheffield United had a bid of £15m rejected by Swansea for striker Oli McBurnie on Monday, Sky Sports News understands.

0:47 Highlights of Burton Albion's 2-1 win over Sheffield United in pre-season. Highlights of Burton Albion's 2-1 win over Sheffield United in pre-season.

However, the Blades recently signed Callum Robinson for a club-record fee from Preston, while Ravel Morrison has joined on a one-year contract.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have tied striker Callum Wilson down to a new four-year contract.

Callum Wilson has signed a new Bournemouth contract

