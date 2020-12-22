Jefferson Lerma: Bournemouth midfielder charged over alleged bite against Sheffield Wednesday player

Jefferson Lerma has been charged with violent conduct after allegedly biting an opponent in Bournemouth's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on November 3.

The Bournemouth midfielder is alleged to have bitten an opponent in the 83rd minute of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough.

A statement released by the FA read: "AFC Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

"It is alleged that the midfielder committed an act of violent conduct by biting a Sheffield Wednesday FC player during the 83rd minute of an EFL Championship game on Tuesday 3 November 2020.

"Jefferson Lerma has until Thursday 24 December 2020 to provide a response."

Bournemouth say Lerma "strenuously denies the allegation" and has "cooperated fully with the FA's initial investigations into the alleged incident".

"He will request a hearing over the charge," read a club statement.

"AFC Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process."

Colombia international Lerma faces the prospect of a lengthy suspension if the charge is upheld.

Former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez was handed a 10-game ban after biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in a match in 2013.

Bradley Johnson was banned for four games after biting Joe Allen in a match between Derby County and Stoke in 2018, while Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara was banned for six games for biting an opponent earlier this year.