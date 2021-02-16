Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions

Neil Lennon will assess his Celtic squad; Aberdeen have no fresh injury concerns; Follow Wednesday's action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog; free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening

Tuesday 16 February 2021 17:40, UK

Team news, stats and predictions for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership action as Celtic host Aberdeen and Hamilton travel to St Mirren.

Celtic vs Aberdeen - Wednesday, 6pm

Team news: Neil Lennon will assess his Celtic squad ahead of the visit of Aberdeen. Defender Stephen Welsh missed the win at St Johnstone on Sunday with a foot injury.

James Forrest continues to get up to speed after recovering from ankle surgery, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury.

James Forrest is expected to be back in action soon after recovering from ankle surgery
Image: James Forrest remains out through injury

Aberdeen have no fresh injuries ahead of their trip to Glasgow. Florian Kamberi made his debut in Saturday's goalless draw with St Mirren after getting a work permit. Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) could all be out for the rest of the season.

Key stat: Celtic have lost just one of their last 17 league meetings with Aberdeen (W14 D2), a 0-1 reverse at Celtic Park in May 2018.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening.

Last time out...

Celtic beat St Johstone 2:09
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between St Johnstone and Celtic
Aberdeen v St Mirren 1:35
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical - Wednesday, 6pm

Team news: St Mirren will be without Jake Doyle-Hayes, who picked up an Achilles/ankle injury at Aberdeen on Saturday and will be out for a number of weeks.

Kristian Dennis and Eamonn Brophy are likely to be out for the rest of the season following surgery on respective Achilles and foot injuries, while Jamie McGrath dislocated his shoulder last week against Celtic and remains out, with Collin Quaner on his way back from his knee injury.

Mirren&#39;s Jake Doyle-Hayes (left) holds off Celtic&#39;s David Turnbull
Image: St Mirren's Jake Doyle-Hayes (left) is sidelined

Brian Rice will assess Charlie Trafford ahead of Hamilton's trip to Paisley. The midfielder was taken off in the derby win over Motherwell on Saturday with a back problem.

Shaun Want (thigh), Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Nathan Thomas (groin) have been out in recent weeks, while David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Key stat: St Mirren have alternated between a draw (three) and victory (three) in their last six league meetings with Hamilton, winning 1-0 most recently in August of this season.

Last time out...

Aberdeen v St Mirren 1:35
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren
Motherwell v Hamilton 2:51
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Hamilton
