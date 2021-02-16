Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions

Team news, stats and predictions for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership action as Celtic host Aberdeen and Hamilton travel to St Mirren.

Team news: Neil Lennon will assess his Celtic squad ahead of the visit of Aberdeen. Defender Stephen Welsh missed the win at St Johnstone on Sunday with a foot injury.

James Forrest continues to get up to speed after recovering from ankle surgery, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury.

Image: James Forrest remains out through injury

Aberdeen have no fresh injuries ahead of their trip to Glasgow. Florian Kamberi made his debut in Saturday's goalless draw with St Mirren after getting a work permit. Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) could all be out for the rest of the season.

Key stat: Celtic have lost just one of their last 17 league meetings with Aberdeen (W14 D2), a 0-1 reverse at Celtic Park in May 2018.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening.

Last time out...

2:09 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between St Johnstone and Celtic

1:35 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren

Team news: St Mirren will be without Jake Doyle-Hayes, who picked up an Achilles/ankle injury at Aberdeen on Saturday and will be out for a number of weeks.

Kristian Dennis and Eamonn Brophy are likely to be out for the rest of the season following surgery on respective Achilles and foot injuries, while Jamie McGrath dislocated his shoulder last week against Celtic and remains out, with Collin Quaner on his way back from his knee injury.

Image: St Mirren's Jake Doyle-Hayes (left) is sidelined

Brian Rice will assess Charlie Trafford ahead of Hamilton's trip to Paisley. The midfielder was taken off in the derby win over Motherwell on Saturday with a back problem.

Shaun Want (thigh), Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Nathan Thomas (groin) have been out in recent weeks, while David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Key stat: St Mirren have alternated between a draw (three) and victory (three) in their last six league meetings with Hamilton, winning 1-0 most recently in August of this season.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later in the evening.

Last time out...

1:35 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren