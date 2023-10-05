Sky Sports Cup: Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Dundee Utd, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Boroughmuir Thistle learn fate

Holders Rangers will face Boroughmuir Thistle, while Celtic have been drawn against Scottish Women's Premier League champions Glasgow City in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Last season's runners-up Hibernian will come up against Dundee United and Partick Thistle face Montrose as they battle for a spot in the last four.

Rangers won the Sky Sports Cup last season with a 2-0 victory over Hibs at Tynecastle Park thanks to a wonder strike from Lizzie Arnot and a second from Kirsty Howat.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "We're delighted to be supporting Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week and the Scottish Government's efforts to encourage participation across the country.

"Having played and with two young daughters, I know the importance and benefits of sport both and off the field.

"This week is also about increasing visibility and that's supported by our partners Sky Sports with today's draw live on Sky Sports News and tonight's match between Celtic and Glasgow City live on Sky Sports Football.

"If you can't be at the Excelsior Stadium tonight, I highly encourage fans to tune in."

The Sky Sports Cup quarter-final draw:

Celtic v Glasgow City

Hibernian v Dundee United

Partick Thistle v Montrose

Rangers v Boroughmuir Thistle

