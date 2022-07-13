Edouard Michut: Celtic targeting a £2m deal for Paris Saint-Germain's teenage midfielder

Celtic are targeting a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut.

One source has told Sky Sports News that the Scottish club are preparing an offer in the region of £2m (€2.5m) for the 19-year-old.

Michut is a France U19 midfielder who has been impressing in PSG's academy - but he has also played six times for PSG in Ligue 1 and twice in the Coupe de France.

He was in and around the first-team squad last season and also scored twice in eight appearances in the UEFA youth league.

Reports in France at the end of the season claimed he has become frustrated at the lack of a pathway into the first team at the Parc des Princes and is looking to leave this summer.

Postecoglou wants two or three new faces

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the Bhoys are still looking to bring in "two or three" players during the summer transfer window.

The Scottish Premiership champions have already made five additions headlined by the signing of impressive winger Jota on a five-year deal from Benfica for £6.5m following his successful loan spell last season and right-back Cameron Carter-Vickers in a four-year deal from Tottenham.

Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei has also joined in a move worth £3.75m along with Dundee United goalkeeper Ben Siegrist and forward Daizen Maeda from Yokohama.

But manager Postecoglou, who led Celtic to the title and League Cup in his first season in charge, is desperate for his side to improve and for the squad to strengthen.

"We're still looking to bring in two or three players," he told Sky Sports News in Austria during the club's pre-season tour.

"There's still a couple of areas where we need to strengthen up and we'll do that. The challenge is to improve irrespective of what happened last year. If we didn't win the title, we'd be looking to improve to try and win it.

"If we do improve then it gives us a chance to be successful. That's what I've said to the players from day one this year. It's not about repeating last year's success, this is about being a better version of ourselves this season on all fronts."

Celtic begin their Scottish Premiership title defence at home to Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, with the first Old Firm clash not scheduled until September.

Ange Postecoglou's champions kick off in front of the Sky cameras at 4.30pm on Sunday July 31.

Their first meeting with Rangers will be at Celtic Park on September 3, and Celtic start 2023 with a visit to Ibrox on January 2, before hosting their biggest rivals again on April 8 in their third-last game before the split.

Celtic's final game before the month-long break for the World Cup is at home to Ross County on November 12, and they return to action with a trip to Aberdeen on December 17.

Christmas Eve brings a home game against St Johnstone, and Postecoglou's side round off before the split with a trip to newly promoted Kilmarnock on April 15, before hosting Motherwell a week later on April 22.

