Callum McGregor: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hopes to have captain back before Old Firm clash with Rangers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been encouraged by the progress of Callum McGregor as he looks to get his captain back to fitness after the international break.

The midfielder will miss his third consecutive game when Celtic host St Johnstone on Saturday as he nurses an Achilles problem, and he was left out of the Scotland squad ahead of the upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

However, Rodgers is hopeful that the 30-year-old could be available for the visit of Livingston on March 30 before they face rivals Rangers at Ibrox on April 7.

"He is feeling good but he needs to get some clearance work in over the next week to 10 days and we will assess it for the Livingston game when we get back," the Celtic boss said.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to return from a hamstring issue when Celtic host Saints but Liam Scales is likely to drop out of central defence.

"Cameron is fine, he has trained and looks good so that's great he is available," Rodgers said.

"Liam will miss the game, we think, he has picked up a knock in training.

"He has been so robust, everything about him has been great since he came into the team. Sadly he misses this game because he has played every other minute but he should be back after the international break."

Luis Palma, Maik Nawrocki and Reo Hatate are also working to a similar timeline while Yang Hyun-jun completes a two-match suspension on Saturday.

