Steven Gerrard says Jordan Jones and George Edmundson could have Rangers futures despite COVID breach

Steven Gerrard has left the door open for Jordan Jones and George Edmundson to resurrect their Rangers careers after both players apologised for the Covid-19 breach that has landed them seven-match bans.

The players received the punishment from the SFA on Thursday after they attended an early-hours get-together in Glasgow.

Gerrard says Jones and Edmundson are "full of regret" for their actions and he will assess the situation again when they are available to return to action at the end of the year.

"I think the important thing here was to get the players out of the isolation period, first and foremost," Gerrard said ahead of Gers' Scottish Premiership game with Aberdeen on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

"Then it was about sitting down with the players face-to-face to gauge a reaction to how they feel and where they we're at.

Image: Jones has played four times for Gers this season

"I spoke to them both individually and they were both very sad over the incident, they were remorseful, apologetic and full of regret. They first and foremost wanted to apologise to the supporters and their team-mates for their actions.

"In my position it was time to support these two players once I saw that reaction. It was the reaction I wanted to see.

"Now it's about me giving them the support and managing them to come back to top players because they are good players, we need them here to help and support us moving forward.

2:21 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton

"They've gone about it in the right way since they've accepted their punishments. Obviously we've been waiting for yesterday's hearing as well.

"We're pleased that's done and out of the way and we'll now move forward and try to get these players both back to where they need to be."

The seven-match domestic ban means they will be unavailable for a number of key games, including the match with Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Jones and Edmundson will then be free to return to action for the December 30 clash with St Mirren.

Edmundson has played 15 times for Rangers first team this season, with Jones turning out four times for Gers.