Rangers: Michael Beale and team aware of pressure despite three consecutive wins, says assistant Neil Banfield

Rangers are heading "in the right direction" under Michael Beale, but the Ibrox manager is well aware of fan frustration, admits his assistant Neil Banfield.

Sunday's 1-0 win at home to Motherwell was met with boos from some supporters, with Beale admitting afterwards his team "got away with one".

That cinch Premiership victory was Rangers' third consecutive win in all competitions but - ahead of Wednesday's Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Livingston - Banfield insists he was not taken aback by the fans' reaction.

"Michael told us when we came in what to expect," he said. "It comes with the territory at such a big club like Rangers.

"As long as you're working to a format that you know is going to bring success - and I think that's what we're doing - and along the way you have your little bumps but there's loads of things that build into that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Rangers 1-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership

"When you win they're excited and if they're unhappy then they let you know. That's part and parcel of being at Rangers. My message to them would be to keep supporting us. I come out through that tunnel and it's fantastic.

"You hear them cheering us and they'll be cheering the team again on Wednesday. Keep cheering us, keep supporting us and we're working for them to be successful.

"Hopefully, we can get our chances and score a few more goals for them but it is work in progress and we're moving in the right direction. I know at times we might have to take one step back to take two steps forward but that's what it is when you're building a successful team."

Is Beale aware of fan pressure?

Image: Beale took over at Rangers last December

When asked if Beale was aware of the scrutiny he is under, Banfield added: "Of course [he is aware of it]. We all are. We can't get away from that.

"I think when we all come together, we speak as a group, you analyse and you prepare for what is coming, all scenarios.

"We have prepared for this, we deal with it. With the injuries, you know you have built a strong squad and it is time for players to come into the team and they take us into the semi-final.

"It would be great to get to Hampden Park and play in another semi-final if we win on Wednesday night."

The Gers assistant, however, did question claims the team are yet to produce a "big performance", saying: "Do you not think Real Betis was a big performance?

"We played PSV, was that not a big performance? 2-2? We have got them in there but it's about sustaining that all the time. It's difficult but we have shown at times we are going places, we are moving forward, without a doubt.

"Looking at the [Motherwell] game there are certain aspects you think we could take our opportunities better but when you look at our three clean sheets and the way the team defends, the structure of the team and the way we are playing at times - it's definitely coming and that only bodes well for the future."

Matondo out for six weeks

Image: Rabbi Matondo is out for six weeks with a knee injury after coming off in the first half of Rangers' win over Motherwell

Rangers are set to be without Rabbi Matondo for six weeks after he came off in the first half of that win over Motherwell with a knee injury.

The winger becomes the latest player to be sidelined alongside Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence, Nico Raskin and Danilo.

"Obviously Rabbi has sustained a knee injury," Banfield said.

"He's going to be six weeks. But we've got the squad all prepared for tomorrow [Wednesday], he's added to the injury list.

"We build a squad for tomorrow and we go again against Livingston tomorrow night."

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.