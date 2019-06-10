Christopher Long leaves Blackpool to join Motherwell on one-year deal

Chris Long was loaned out to five different clubs from 2013-2018 while at Burnley and Everton

Motherwell have signed forward Christopher Long on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old made 25 appearances from Blackpool last season, scoring twice for Terry McPhillips' side.

Long joins the Scottish Premiership side after previous stints with MK Dons, Brentford, Burnley, Bolton, Northampton and Fleetwood.

On signing for the Well, Long said: "I can't wait to get started.

"I've seen a number of my ex-team-mates and players I've come up against join the club in the past and become a success. I'm hoping to follow in their footsteps."

We've signed another new forward 🙌



Welcome to Motherwell, Christopher Long.https://t.co/yRgqdqC5o2 pic.twitter.com/vOYgwErERD — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 10, 2019

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson added: "We've been keen to add players in the forward positions and Chris will bring another element to our attack.

"He's got pace to burn, has an incredible work rate and can play anywhere across the front three, which will give us plenty of variety going forward."

Long's most successful loan spell came at Northampton where the centre-forward scored nine times in 38 games

Long becomes Motherwell's fifth signing of the summer, with Liam Polworth joining from Inverness on a pre-contract agreement in April and Casper Sloth arriving from Danish side Silkeborg.

Livingston defender Declan Gallagher and Cambridge left-back Jake Carroll have also joined ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, Curtis Main has left the Motherwell to join Aberdeen, and two bids for David Turnbull from Barnsley and Celtic have been rejected.