St Mirren granted permission to speak to Jim Goodwin

St Mirren have been granted permission to speak to Jim Goodwin and hope to have their new boss in place by the time they start their pre-season schedule on Friday night.

The Buddies finally announced the departure of Oran Kearney on Wednesday and immediately set their sights on luring their former club captain back to Paisley.

Goodwin captained St Mirren when they won the 2013 League Cup final against Hearts and it is understood Saints have been given the go ahead to open talks with the Irishman by his current club Alloa.

The timing will be tight but if everything goes to plan the club's board hope to see Goodwin in the dugout for Friday night's clash with Northern Irish amateurs Rosario Juniors in Belfast.

Kearney admitted he was "gutted" to be leaving Saints after a bitter split with chairman Gordon Scott brought an end to his reign after just nine months.

He made his move to Paisley last September, signing a three-year deal to replace Alan Stubbs. He saved the club from relegation, guiding Saints to a play-off victory over Dundee United last month.

Kearney is now expected to rejoin former club Coleraine, who are without a boss after axing his successor Rodney McAree two months ago.

Meanwhile, the club have made their first addition of the summer, re-signing goalkeeper Dean Lyness on a two-year deal. Defender Gary MacKenzie has also agreed a one-year contract extension.