Neymar and three Paris Saint-Germain players back training, Kylian Mbappe still out, after positive coronavirus tests

Neymar missed PSG's 1-0 defeat to Lens in Ligue 1 on Thursday

Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas and Leandro Paredes have returned to training at Paris Saint-Germain following their positive tests for coronavirus.

Sky Sports News has been told that Neymar was training on his own earlier this week, in line with Ligue 1 protocols and that the session was behind closed doors.

On Friday afternoon, he posted on his Twitter account: "I went back to training, super happy. #CORONAOUT".

Neymar, Angel Di Maria and five other PSG players tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the season

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel gave a squad update on Saturday, in which he stated that Neymar, along with Paredes, Di Maria and Navas have returned to group training and could feature in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash with Marseille.

Kylian Mbappe is among the group of PSG players who recently returned positive tests and he is yet to make a comeback.

Tuchel said: "So there is still Marquinhos, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe who train individually or are not training at all, like Kylian, after they tested positive. All the others, today with the group.

"So let's see, let's wait, everyone will be together for the guys who played. It's the second day after the match [against Lens], it's not even 48 hours so we have to be careful for that and it will not be too much.

"The guys who came back who did not play will be in a small group who finish the training maybe with a game with a little more intensity… and then we do another training tomorrow to prepare the match [versus Marseille] tactically.

"If (Julian) Draxler can come back we will decide tomorrow, and if Angel, Leo Parades, Ney [Neymar] and Keylor makes sense to start or to finish we will decide tomorrow."

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner for France in a 1-0 win over Sweden, but missed the following Nations League game against Croatia

On September 2, Sky Sports News confirmed that Neymar was among three PSG players who had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the forward was feeling "very good" despite the result.

French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported the trio who PSG confirmed had tested positive on September 2 were returning from holidays in Ibiza, Spain, and would subsequently carry out a seven-day quarantine.

PSG have confirmed a total of seven individuals in Tuchel's squad received positive coronavirus results ahead of the start of their 2020/21 Ligue 1 campaign.

Mbappe's 41st-minute strike was enough for France to overcome Sweden in the Nations League on September 5, but the striker missed the victory over Croatia three days later and Paris Saint-Germain's season opener against Lens on Thursday, along with Neymar, after returning a positive swab.

PSG started their season just 18 days after they were beaten 1-0 in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

The 2020/21 French domestic season started on August 21, and PSG were due to face Lens just six days after their defeat to Bayern, but the match was rescheduled to September 10 in order to allow them some extended time off ahead of the new campaign.

Ligue 1 was the most high profile European professional football league not to resume matches following the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG handed the 2019/20 title.

Tuchel's side were 12 points clear at the top before play was suspended in March.