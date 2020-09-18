Sergio Reguilon: Real Madrid defender arrives at Tottenham training ground to complete move

Sergio Reguilon pictured on board Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s private jet on Friday morning

Sergio Reguilon has arrived at Tottenham's training ground to complete his move from Real Madrid, with the defender expected to sign a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to £32m.

Reguilon travelled to London on a private jet owned by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Friday morning, alongside Real team-mate Gareth Bale.

Both players successfully completed medicals in the Spanish capital on Thursday and are likely to meet conditions that will enable them to avoid quarantining upon their arrival in the UK.

0:46 Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero reveals Tottenham's proposed deal to sign Real Madrid left-back Reguilon includes a buy-back option for Real Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero reveals Tottenham's proposed deal to sign Real Madrid left-back Reguilon includes a buy-back option for Real

Along with having arrived from an elite sporting environment where coronavirus protocols have been adhered to, the players will both need to have returned negative test results within five days prior to entering the United Kingdom.

Reguilon was named the best left-back in La Liga for his performances last season while on loan at Sevilla.

Reguilon spent last season on loan at Sevilla

Real Madrid are well-stocked at left-back, with Brazil international Marcelo and France's Ferland Mendy already on their squad, so are keen to sell Reguilon to raise funds to balance the books at the club.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton were previously interested in signing Reguilon, with the Merseyside club making an £18m bid for the defender back in July.

Reguilon will arrive at Spurs alongside Gareth Bale

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho appears keen to strengthen his squad after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Everton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined from Southampton and Matt Doherty arrived from Wolves earlier in the transfer window, but the signings of Bale and Reguilon will undoubtedly appease both the club's manager and supporters.

Tottenham look to have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, but what makes him so special?

Reguilon made his Spain debut earlier this month

The 23-year-old, who impressed on loan at Sevilla last season, was previously linked with Chelsea and Everton, as well as United.

So what sort of a full-back is Reguilon? Where will he fit in? And how did Spurs come out on top? Find out here...

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.