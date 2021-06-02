Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward can still have a future at the club, says Carlo Ancelotti

Gareth Bale is coming back to Real Madrid and can enjoy a great next season there if he is "motivated", says club's new head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Bale spent the 2020/21 campaign on-loan at Tottenham where he struggled for match fitness and first-team minutes under former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, but the Wales international finished the season in good form, scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield United and two goals against Leicester City.

The 31-year-old, who is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Bernabeu, has said he will reveal what his future plans are following Wales' involvement in the European Championships. In March, he dismissed any talk of retiring after the tournament.

Ancelotti and Bale won the Champions League and Copa del Rey together in 2014 and the Welshman scored in the finals of both competitions. The Italian insists he remains a huge admirer of Bale and thinks he can still have an impact for Real, despite being frozen out by Ancelotti's predecessor Zinedine Zidane.

Image: Bale and Zinedine Zidane endured a tumultuous relationship at Real Madrid

"Gareth hasn't played much in the Premier League, but he did score goals," Ancelotti said.

"He was effective in the final games of the season when he played consistently.

"He is coming back, I know him well. If he is motivated to play, he can have a great season. I have no doubt.

"I have a lot of love still for Gareth, Isco, Marcelo… they will have the motivation to show they can still play for Real Madrid."

Ancelotti left Everton on Tuesday after 18 months at Goodison Park to return to Real Madrid for a second spell in charge after having coached the Spanish giants between 2013 and 2015.

Image: Bale has said he is aware of his future plans but does not want to reveal them before the end of the Euros

"I will ask the same as last time. I want us to play well, to play with more intensity, be more organised and play spectacular football as that's what Real Madrid's history and supporters demand," he said.

"Benzema needs to score 50 goals, not 30. Vinicius Jr has to score more, everyone has to score more.

0:33 Joe Rodon has dismissed suggestions that Tottenham and Wales team-mate Gareth Bale could retire after Euro 2020

"I have lots of hope for the players but we need to try and find more goals from the wingers, midfielders. It's not about signing a proven striker who scores 30 goals, we need to implement an offensive system and mentality."

Ancelotti went on to coach Bayern Munich and Napoli after he was sacked by Real in 2015. He took charge of Everton in 2019 who finished 10th in the Premier League this season.

"I'm not the same Carlo Ancelotti, I'm different, I've got six more years of experience, negative and positive. But negative experiences can help you grow too," he added.