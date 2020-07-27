Former Watford boss Javi Gracia named Valencia head coach

Javi Gracia will look to improve on Valencia's ninth place finish in La Liga next season

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia has been named head coach of La Liga side Valencia on a two-year deal.

The 50-year-old led Watford to 11th place in the Premier League and the FA Cup final last season, but was sacked after a poor start to this campaign from which the Hornets - relegated to the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday - never recovered.

Valencia got through almost as many managers as Watford in the 2019-20 season, with Gracia the third man to take charge since the beginning of the protracted campaign, following the sackings of Marcelino in September and Albert Celades last month.

Los Che finished ninth this season, unable to live up to a fourth-placed finish and Copa del Rey success during the previous campaign.

Former Malaga and Cadiz coach Gracia said he wanted to nurture Valencia's young talent to find the balance that can bring them success.

Ferran Torres has been linked with a move to Manchester City

"We like talking about good football and attacking play but the success of teams really comes through having balance, and we will try to find that with the great squad and good players we have," Gracia said in a video posted on the club's official website.

"I think the talent that exists within the squad is vital."

However, one of Gracia's first tasks could be to persuade 20-year-old forward Ferran Torres to stay, as he is strongly linked with Manchester City.