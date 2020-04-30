Bundesliga decision day set for May 6 as German sport awaits government announcement

The Bundesliga will need to wait another week to find out if it can restart after the government delayed any decision amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash-strapped clubs and league had been hoping for the government to give the green light and end a two-month suspension.

But Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday any decision on if and when sports activities could resume would be taken on May 6.

Football in Germany has been suspended since mid-March, with the virus having infected some 160,000 people by Thursday.

Almost 6,300 people have died of the disease in the country.

Germany's neighbours the Netherlands and France have ended their seasons.

