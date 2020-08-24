Donny van de Beek awaits Premier League offers but is happy at Ajax

0:44 Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson says Ajax's Donny van de Beek is awaiting offers from Premier League clubs Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson says Ajax's Donny van de Beek is awaiting offers from Premier League clubs

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is awaiting offers from Premier League clubs as he remains likely to leave the club this summer.

The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News has been told there remains a strong possibility Van de Beek will leave during the window, but he is happy at Ajax.

In May, Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar confirmed the midfielder will be allowed to leave, but only for a suitable fee.

Van de Beek was close to joining Real Madrid prior to the coronavirus pandemic but he did not complete a medical or sign an agreement with the club.

It is understood Van de Beek will consider a move to the Premier League, as Sky Sports News reported in January, but Ajax have yet to receive any formal offers from any club this summer.

There is a preference for any deal to be completed before Ajax kick off their new season in the Dutch Eredivisie against Sparta Rotterdam on September 13.

Van de Beek's contract expires in June 2022.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana could also leave this summer

Back in June Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag confirmed Van de Beek, Nicolas Tagliafico and Andre Onana could all leave the club this summer.

He told Dutch newspaper Het Parool: "The transfer market will start in August. The top leagues are now being played out, so the money flows are maintained. The market value of players will be slightly depressed, but not much.

"Based on their performance and ambition, a number of our players also want to make the move abroad. Agreements have been made with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolás Tagliafico, but it remains to be seen whether the market is indeed breaking loose.

"For Onana and Van de Beek, another year of Ajax could certainly be an option, for Tagliafico it is slightly different because of his age."

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.