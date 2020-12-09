Celtic vs Lille preview: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Celtic vs Lille in the Europa League group stage on Thursday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Nir Bitton, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Olivier Ntcham are all doubts for Celtic's final Europa League clash but Patryk Klimala, David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro could be handed rare starts against Lille.

The Hoops' wretched Group H campaign - which has seen them ship 17 goals in five games while picking up a solitary point - rounds off at Celtic Park but Bitton, Elhamed and Ntcham are expected to miss out with knocks picked up against St Johnstone on Sunday.

Klimala, Turnbull and Soro will be given their chance to impress in the dead rubber but James Forrest (ankle) and Mikey Johnston (knee) remain out.

Zeki Celik is out injured for Lille and having already qualified while Xeka, Benjamin Andre, Sven Botman and Domagoj Bradaric could miss out with all four just one booking away from a Europa League suspension.

Who needs what?

2:10 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone

Lille have already qualified for the last 32 and will top Group H if they win, or if Milan fail to beat Sparta Prague. Celtic have already been eliminated.

How to follow

Follow Celtic vs Lille with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and live updates throughout the evening on Sky Sports News.

Opta stats

1:03 Former Celtic striker Andy Walker says now is the time for the board 'to make a really tough decision' and 'change direction'

Celtic and Lille have only met once previously, drawing 2-2 on MD2 of this season's UEFA Europa League.

In the UEFA Cup/Europa League, Celtic are unbeaten in five games against French opponents (W2 D3) since a 2-1 defeat to Bordeaux in November 2000.

This will be Lille's first ever away European match in Scotland - the last three French sides to play in Scotland for the first time have all won: Auxerre in September 1996 (2-1 vs Rangers), Lyon in November 1999 (1-0 vs Celtic) and Nancy in October 2008 (2-0 vs Motherwell).

Celtic have lost three consecutive home matches in all European competition - they have never lost four in a row in Europe at Celtic Park.

After winning one of their first 12 away UEFA Europa League games (D5 L6), Lille have won each of their two away from home in 2020/21.

