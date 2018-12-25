Gareth Southgate commends Raheem Sterling for speaking out against racism

1:28 Matt Murray asked Gareth Southgate for his reaction to Raheem Sterling's decision to speak out about racism Matt Murray asked Gareth Southgate for his reaction to Raheem Sterling's decision to speak out about racism

Gareth Southgate says Raheem Sterling is "brave" for speaking out on racism in football and shedding light on the "unconscious bias" in society.

Sterling accused newspapers of fuelling racism with their portrayal of young black footballers after facing alleged racist abuse in Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Asked what he made of Sterling's comments, the England manager told Sky Sports News: "It's easier for me to talk about what I feel about what Raheem's done and how brave he's been in speaking up.

2:25 Gareth Southgate speaks to Sky Sports about which young stars could break into the England team in 2019. Gareth Southgate speaks to Sky Sports about which young stars could break into the England team in 2019.

"We've seen incidents of racism in the last few months that have always been unacceptable, remain unacceptable and will be unacceptable if they happen in the future. We have to hope they don't.

"Football is a mirror of society and unfortunately racism exists in society and so there are times when people use the opportunity at a football ground to fuel that.

"We have to stand strong as a game to make sure that does not happen.

"I think Raheem commented about what happens in stadiums, but also the unconscious bias that maybe exists.

1:06 Charlie Nicholas, Alan McInally and Jim White have been given the chance to question Gareth Southgate - and not all are impressed with the England manager! Charlie Nicholas, Alan McInally and Jim White have been given the chance to question Gareth Southgate - and not all are impressed with the England manager!

"I think that's a huge topic for everyone to think about and to ponder and see how that might affect our lives and how we might do things differently as we move forward.

"I really commend what he did and I think he should be very proud of being brave enough to stand up because it's not an easy thing to do."