Coronavirus: England vs Italy plans not affected, says Greg Clarke

FA chairman Greg Clarke says England will continue to prepare for March's friendly against Italy at Wembley despite increasing fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Italy has been particularly badly hit by the virus and five Serie A matches scheduled for Sunday have been postponed as a precautionary measure - including Juventus' clash with Inter Milan.

However, Clarke said the FA will continue to take its lead from government advice concerning the March 27 fixture, as well as the scheduled friendly against Denmark four days later.

Clarke said: "We're planning on the basis that they will go ahead. I'm not privy to any information from Government that isn't available to the whole general public.

"If the government decides after consulting all its experts that there will be a change of policy, of course we will adhere to that policy."

Five Serie A games have been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus has led to speculation that the European Championships, which are due to take place in June and July in 12 different countries, could also be affected.

But Clarke added: "At the minute nobody is working on anything other than the Euros going ahead. I expect them to go ahead but if the facts change, government policy could change, then we'll see."

'The health of persons is much more important than any football game'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised on Friday to do whatever is necessary to help combat the continued spread of the virus.

Gianni Infantino has been FIFA president since 2016

Speaking in Belfast ahead of the annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board, Infantino said: "The health of persons is much more important than any football game.

"That's why we have to look at the situation and hope that it will decrease rather than increase.

"At the moment it looks like it is still increasing. If games have to be postponed or played without spectators until it is over, then we have to go through that."