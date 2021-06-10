Harry Maguire returns to England training ahead of Euro 2020 opener vs Croatia

Harry Maguire has returned to training ahead of England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday.

The Manchester United centre-back was pictured training with his team-mates during an open session on Thursday morning - all 26 players in Gareth Southgate's squad took part.

Maguire has not played since May 9 after suffering an ankle injury in Manchester United's win at Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old arrived at the England camp last Thursday along with his United team-mates after being given a week off following the Europa League final.

Image: Harry Maguire arrives for training with Harry Kane (L) and Declan Rice (R)

Image: Harry Maguire with Jude Bellingham (C) and Tyrone Mings (R) during England training on Thursday

Maguire and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson were both injury concerns when Gareth Southgate named the pair in his 26-man squad for the Euros.

There are still serious question marks over whether the duo will be fit enough to start England's opening game of the Euros against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

Henderson played the second half of Sunday's 1-0 friendly win over Romania, while before his return to training Maguire had been focusing on strengthening work in the gym as he stepped up his own rehabilitation.

0:18 Alan Smith says Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are in England's 26-man squad for Euro 2020 despite injury doubts because of the value they bring to the younger players

Southgate had said their experience played a big role in their selection for the Euros when naming his final squad last week, adding it will be a close call for Maguire to make the Croatia match.

"We feel the possibility that they can play a part, and the fact they're such fantastic characters to have around the group," Southgate said. "Hendo's leadership and presence is already having an effect on other people, especially the younger ones in the group, but all of the others as well.

"Given we're able to pick 26, we felt the opportunity to have those two with us was straightforward."

0:21 Don't miss our new show 'Good Morning Euros', from 7am on Friday on Sky Sports News

