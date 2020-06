Ian Baraclough is currently Northern Ireland U21 manager

Ian Baraclough has been offered the Northern Ireland manager job.

If accepted, Baraclough would step up from his role of U21 boss to succeed former head coach Michael O'Neill, and would be two games away from reaching a major finals.

Eleven players from his U21 squad have made senior appearances, most notably Jamal Lewis of Norwich and Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

