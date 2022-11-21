Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022

Gareth Southgate and his England squad kickstart their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday - but who would make your starting XI?

Harry Maguire will start in a back four against Iran with Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3 - a system which creates space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI.

Jude Bellingham is likely to make his first World Cup start, with reports elsewhere suggesting Bukayo Saka will get the nod ahead of Phil Foden on the right wing.

Image: Rob Dorsett believes Harry Maguire is '95 per cent' likely to start against Iran - but would he make your XI?

Maguire's inclusion is controversial considering he has made just one Premier League start since September but the Manchester United defender has been an integral part of England's last two major tournaments.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day two is PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo

But starting Bellingham is less contentious with the 19-year-old enjoying an outstanding season at Borussia Dortmund with nine goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

So, what would your England starting XI look like to face Iran? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of England's opening game at the World Cup against Iran, we take a look at some of the best strikes scored by some of the Three Lions squad members. Including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier and more!

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford.