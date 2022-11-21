Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022

Pick your starting XI for England's opening World Cup game against Iran using our interactive team selector
Monday 21 November 2022 14:08, UK
Gareth Southgate and his England squad kickstart their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday - but who would make your starting XI?
Harry Maguire will start in a back four against Iran with Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3 - a system which creates space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI.
Jude Bellingham is likely to make his first World Cup start, with reports elsewhere suggesting Bukayo Saka will get the nod ahead of Phil Foden on the right wing.
Maguire's inclusion is controversial considering he has made just one Premier League start since September but the Manchester United defender has been an integral part of England's last two major tournaments.
But starting Bellingham is less contentious with the 19-year-old enjoying an outstanding season at Borussia Dortmund with nine goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this campaign.
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison.
Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford.
